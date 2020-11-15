Covid, scuole primarie e secondarie chiuse in Basilicata dal 17 novembre e fino al 2 dicembre

Scuole primarie e secondarie chiuse da martedi e fino al due dicembre. Lo annuncia in un tweet la Rai, testata giornalistica regionale di Basilicata.

