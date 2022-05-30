SS7 Matera-Ferrandina lavori entro il 2023. Il video della conferenza con l’assessore regionale Merra

By
Giovanni Martemucci
-
0
185

L’assessore alle infrastrutture della Regione Basilicata, Donatella Merra, ha fatto il punto della situazione per l’avvio dei lavori sulla strada statale 7 nel tratto Matera Ferrandina, previsti per il 2023.

