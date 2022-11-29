Matera, Piazza degli Olmi: scuola ancora chiusa. Genitori in protesta contro l’inerzia del Comune

Matera, genitori in protesta contro il Comune di Matera per la scuola chiusa da una settimana: chiedono un intervento immediato degli uffici comunali preposti per riattivare l’impianto di riscaldamento e riaprire la scuola.

