Auto contro bus in viale Europa a Matera

Stamattina intorno alle ore 9.30 in viale Europa, si è verificato un tamponamento, per fortuna senza conseguenze per le persone, tra un autobus della linea urbana Miccolis ed un suv. Sul posto sono intervenuti i vigili urbani per i rilievi del caso.

