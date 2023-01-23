Benzinai, sciopero confermato: code già da oggi ai distributori di Matera

By
Redazione
-
0
137

Lo sciopero dei benzinai (anche self service) al momento è confermato dalle 19 del 24 gennaio alle 19 del 26 gennaio. Già nel pomeriggio di oggi sono iniziate a Matera le code ai distributori di carburante.

